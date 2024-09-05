Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty To All Federal Tax Charges In $1.4M Federal Tax Evasion Trial

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at court for his trail on tax evasion in Los Angeles, California, on September 5, 2024. Hunter Biden offered to plead guilty in his tax evasion trial on Thursday, as jury selection was about to get under way in a case that has been an embarrassment and a distraction for the US president. Hunter Biden is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes over the past decade, splurging the money instead on luxury living, sex workers and a drug habit. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

Thursday, September 5, 2024

UPDATE 2:35 PM: Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax case on Thursday, with the judge accepting his plea deal.

Advertisement

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16th and the prosecution did not object to the date, which was proposed by the judge overseeing the trial.

10:00 AM: In a surprising decision, Hunter Biden plans to plead guilty in his federal tax evasion trial, his lawyers announced on Thursday morning before jury selection was set to begin.

“Mr. Biden intends to change his plea this morning,” Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell told the judge in a Los Angeles federal courtroom.

The president’s son, who arrived with his wife Melissa Cohen by his side, was facing his second trial in just the span of a few months after he was convicted in June for illegally owning a gun while actively doing hard drugs, in addition to lying about it.

The new trial for Hunter includes nine federal charges related to how he purportedly failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes during the years 2016 through 2019.

Meanwhile, the controversial first son also faces up to 25 years behind bars whenever he’s sentenced in his gun case on November 13th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!