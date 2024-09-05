Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Revised Federal Charges On 2020 Election Interference

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:26 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024

Lawyers operating on behalf of Donald Trump have entered a not guilty plea in federal court. The revised federal charges were brought on by Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to what he claims was Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference. This comes following the Supreme Court ruling that presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts they committed while in office.

“I authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment, Doc. 226,” Trump wrote. “I further state that I have received a copy of the superseding indictment and reviewed it with my counsel.”

Smith’s revised indictment alleges that Trump pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to reject legitimate electoral votes. The revisions also alleged that Trump enlisted fake electors in critical states that President Joe Biden won.

Due to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling granting Trump immunity as president, the revised charges emphasized his role as a candidate.

“The defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification proceeding, but he did have a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election,” the indictment read.

The revised indictment also cut down the scope of the allegations, including the previous claim that Trump attempted to utilize Justice Department officials to reverse his 2020 loss.

Although the scope of the allegations have changed to accompany the recent Supreme Court ruling, the charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights, remain.

The presiding Judge assigned to the case, Tanya Chutkan stated the case will be scheduled “as soon as possible.”

“There needs to be some forward movement in this case, regardless of when the election is held,” she stated.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, argued that the new charges have a “major problem” due to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the communication between Trump and Pence being considered an official act.

It is unclear whether or not the case will head to trial prior to the 2024 November presidential election.

