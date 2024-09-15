N.Y.C Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg Resigns Following FBI Raids Of Adam’s Top Aides Homes 

Lisa Zornberg, Chief Counsel speaks during Mayor Eric Adams press briefing at the City Hall. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:40 AM – Sunday, September 15, 2024

New York City Hall chief counsel Lisa Zornberg has resigned from her position.

On Saturday, Zornberg stepped down following the resignation of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban from his post of federal raids targeting a spate of cops and close aides of Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.).

“I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers,” Zornberg said in a statement.

Adams thanked Zornberg and said he plans to announce her replacement in the coming days.

“We appreciate all the work Lisa has done for our administration and, more importantly, the city over the past 13 months. These are hard jobs and we don’t expect anyone to stay in them forever,” Hizzoner said in a statement.

FBI agents raided the homes of Caban along with other members of the NYPD last week in what sources described as a massive corruption investigation involving potential influence peddling.

James, Caban’s twin brother, is also being investigated by federal authorities for his alleged role as a “fixer” for upscale Manhattan restaurants and clubs as part of his “consulting” work.

The homes of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, School Chancellor David Banks and First Deputy Mayor Sheena were also searched and their electronic devices were all seized.

No one has been charged for any wrongdoing. However, amid all the scrutiny received, Caban resigned from his position to help the department regain the public’s trust.

“The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” Caban wrote in an email to city cops.

Caban will be replaced by former FBI official Tom Donlon.

