X Platform Releases Very First ‘Transparency Report’ Since Elon Musk’s Takeover

A photo illustration of the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:30 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

The social platform site X, formerly Twitter, has published its very first transparency report since being acquired by tech mogul Elon Musk almost two years ago.

The Global Transparency Report, which was made public on Wednesday, included details on user reports of content that violated X’s policies, the company’s enforcement actions, government requests for information, and content removals during the first half of 2024.

“Transparency is at the core of what we do at X,” a spokesperson said in a statement to reporters. “As an entirely new company, we took time to rethink how best to transparently share data related to the enforcement of the policies that keep our community safe.” “Now, on the heels of the immense progress we have made, we are excited to share the work we do each and every day,” the spokesperson added.

The report states that between January and June, X received over 224 million user reports. Nearly 82 million user reports, or the majority, concerned abuse and harassment.

Forty million user reports dealt with violent conduct, while over 67 million reported hateful conduct.

X deleted or tagged 10.7 million postings and suspended roughly 5.3 million accounts in response to these probed infractions. As to the analysis, 0.01 percent of posts were found to have violated X’s policies overall.

Following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the then-Twitter platform in October 2022, the billionaire quickly implemented modifications, reversing content moderation policies, bringing back previously banned political accounts like that of Donald Trump’s, and turning the network’s “blue check” verification system into a paid service.

Following the billionaire’s acquisition, outside liberal and leftist groups claimed that there would be a major increase in sexism, racism, and general hate speech on the platform, arguing that Musk’s preference of “freedom of speech” will allow for dangerous consequences.

However, those same groups conveniently refrained from mentioning later on how Musk’s takeover played a key role in the deletion of child sex abuse material and the banning of a plethora of accounts that had been posting this kind of illicit, disturbing content.

