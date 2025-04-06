Musk Advocates For ‘Zero Tariff Situation’ Between Europe And US

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivers remarks as he join U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:08 AM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Trump advisor Elon Musk advocated for free trade between the United States and Europe in hopes that both sides can eliminate the need for tariffs while growing economic ties.

“At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk stated on Saturday.

Musk also expressed his interest in seeing more freedom of movement between Europe and the United States, stating: “If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view.”

“So that has certainly been my advice to the president,” Musk added.

Musk’s comments follow just days after President Donald Trump revealed reciprocal tariffs on a number of nations worldwide, including a 20% tariff on the European Union in response to the bloc’s 39% tariff on the United States.

The day after the tariffs were announced, the S&P index fell nearly 5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4%, and the Nasdaq fell by 6%, wiping out $5 trillion in stock market value.

Meanwhile, President Trump has urged Americans to “hang tough,” arguing that the tariffs will be “bringing back jobs and businesses like never before.”

“Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on Saturday.

In response, the European Union threatened to enact countermeasures by mid-April, as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, vowed to respond.

“Europe is prepared to respond. We’ll always protect our interests and values. We’re also ready to engage. And to go from confrontation to negotiation,” she stated. “Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe.”

Additionally, Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that President Trump’s tariffs have already brought “50 countries” to the negotiating table.

“I think we’ll see in short order, a really positive outcome from this. We already have 50 countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks that are willing and desperate to talk to us. We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America,” she stated. “This whole concept is about rebuilding an American economy around American goods, around American industry.”

