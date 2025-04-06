Pope Francis Makes First Appearance Since Being Released From Hospital 

Pope Francis, seen wearing an oxygen breathing apparatus, delivers remarks during a surprise appearance at the end of a mass for the sick and healthcare workers on St. Peter’s square in The Vatican, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:29 AM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since being released from the hospital.

On Sunday, Francis made a brief appearance near the end of Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“Good Sunday to everyone,” Francis said. “Thank you so much.”

The Vatican also shared a written message from Francis following Sunday’s Mass, which was specially focused on healthcare workers.

“I ask the Lord that this touch of his love might reach all those who suffer and encourage those who are taking care of them,” said the text.

On March 23rd, Francis was released after being hospitalized for 38 days due to double pneumonia.

Doctors managing Francis’ care at Gemelli Hospital in Rome claim they briefly contemplated discontinuing the pope’s treatment because of his health.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, medical director, described the situation on February 28th when the 88-year-old had a coughing fit and inhaled vomit, requiring personnel to clear his airways and then place a non-invasive mechanical breathing mask.

“For the first time I saw tears in the eyes of some of the people around him. People who, I understood during this period of hospitalization, sincerely love him, like a father. We were all aware that the situation had worsened further and there was a risk that he would not make it,” Alfieri told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“We had to choose whether to stop and let him go or force it and try with all the drugs and therapies possible, running the very high risk of damaging other organs. And in the end we took this path,” he added.

