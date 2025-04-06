Speaker Johnson Pushes House To Pass Trump Endorsed Senate Budget Bill Despite GOP Criticism Over Lack Of Spending Cuts

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) speaks to after participating in a ceremonial swearing-in for Patronis (R-FL) and Randy Fine (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:05 AM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson is attempting to rally GOP lawmakers to affirm a budget bill passed by the Senate on Saturday morning, as multiple House Republicans threaten to defect.

“More than a year ago, the House began discussing the components of a reconciliation package that will reduce the deficit, secure our border, keep taxes low for families and job creators, reestablish American energy dominance, restore peace through strength, and make government more efficient and accountable to the American people. We are now one step closer to achieving those goals,” Johnson (R-La.) wrote in a letter to House Republicans.

“Today, the Senate passed its version of the budget resolution. Next week, the House will consider the Senate amendment.”

Johnson can not afford to have more than three Republicans vote against the bill as the GOP holds a 220-213 majority in the House.

Meanwhile, multiple House Republicans have railed against the Senate bill, arguing that the Senate’s version of enforcing $4 billion in budget cuts does not come close to the House’s version which calls for a floor of $1.5 trillion in spending cuts.

“If the Senate’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ budget is put on the House floor, I will vote no,” Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) wrote in an X post.

Representative David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), the Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, characterized the Senate’s budget resolution as “deeply unserious.”

“To say I’m disappointed with the Senate’s deeply unserious budget resolution would be an understatement. We are faced with an existential threat to both the short-term and long-term prosperity of America that requires a real solution, showing we are serious about slowing the growth of spending in the federal budget. With just $4 billion in cuts— equal to less than a single day’s worth of borrowing {about 20 hours}— the Senate budget resolution is more business as usual at a time when that’s exactly what we’re trying to avoid,” Schweikert stated.

“As Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, I have stood unwavering in my commitment to reduce the size and cost of the federal government in order to extend the 2017 tax cuts, and, just as importantly, ensure any benefit as a result of those those tax cuts will not immediately be wasted by higher interest rates the Senate resolution will inevitably bring,” he continued.

“There is still much work to be done to put the federal budget back on a path toward sound financial footing. I will not support a budget resolution that does anything less.”

Maryland Representative Andy Harris (R-Md.) also expressed skepticism in the Senate’s spending budget, writing “If the Senate can deliver real deficit reduction in line with or greater than the House goals, I can support the Senate budget resolution.”

“However, by the Senate setting committee instructions so low at $4 billion compared to the House’s $1.5-2 trillion, I am unconvinced that will happen. The Senate is free to put pen to paper to draft its reconciliation bill, but I can’t support House passage of the Senate changes to our budget resolution until I see the actual spending and deficit reduction plans to enact President Trump’s America First agenda,” he added.

House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Representative Keith Self (R-Texas) also expressed disappointment in the spending cuts, although not explicitly stating that they would oppose it.

It is yet to be seen as to whether Johnson can wrangle the votes necessary to pass the resolution backed by President Donald Trump, who stated that the “Senate Budget plan gives us the tools that we need to get our shared priorities done, including certain PERMANENT Tax Cuts, Spending Cuts, Energy, Historic Investments in Defense, Border, and much more. We are going to cut Spending, and right-size the Budget back to where it should be.”

“The Senate Plan has my Complete and Total Support. Likewise, the House is working along the same lines. Every Republican, House and Senate, must UNIFY. We need to pass it IMMEDIATELY!” Trump added in a Truth Social post last week.

