Trump Tells Americans To ‘Hang Tough’ On Tariffs Plan Amid Stock Market Turmoil

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:15 PM – Saturday, April 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has released a statement, encouraging Americans to have patience through the implementation of tariffs he says are necessary to restore fairness in America’s trade abroad.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social stating that his plan is already working with trillions of dollars already being poured into the U.S. economy and Americans need to “hang tough.”

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN,” Trump wrote.

Trump recently imposed a 10% duty on all imported goods into the United States, with some countries facing higher tariffs.

He remains adamant that this new economic strategy will work out in the long run, stating that it will cut America’s trade imbalance with other countries, safeguard American industries, and create employment by encouraging corporations to return to the United States for manufacturing.

“HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” Trump wrote. “We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

The president also took a dig at China, following the country’s reciprocal 34% tariff on U.S. imports after Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcement.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” Trump wrote. “They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless “whipping post,” but not any longer.”

Trump’s 34% tariffs announced on China on Wednesday are in addition to the 20% tariffs already imposed on the country.

“China played it wrong, they panicked — the one thing they cannot afford to do,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the new Chinese tariffs against the U.S. will go into effect on April 10th.

