Canada’s Parliament On Lockdown After Man Barricades Himself Inside, ‘Lock All Doors And Hide’

The Canadian Parliament is seen on October 23, 2014, in Ottawa, the day after multiple shootings in the capital city and Parliament buildings left a soldier dead and others wounded. (Photo credit should read Peter McCabe/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Saturday, April 5, 2025

The Canadian Parliament has been put on lockdown after a man barricaded himself inside, prompting evacuations.

Ottawa Police and Parliamentary Protective Services posted on X that authorities went to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. local time and have subsequently evacuated the East Block, urging the public to “hide.”

“Officers are on scene at Parliament Hill for a barricaded man in the area of East block,” Ottawa Police said on X at 4.50 p.m. E.T. “There is a large police presence in the area. East block has been evacuated. There are no known injuries and police continue to deal with an individual in this ongoing incident that began just before 3 p.m.”

Parliament Hill is still reportedly operating under a shelter-in-place order.

At 2:45 p.m., Parliamentary Protective Services sent a warning asking anyone inside to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide,” according to CTV News.

There are currently no reported injuries and residents were also advised to avoid the area and any places that were under lockdown.

Wellington Street remains closed from Bank Street to Sussex Drive, according to police.

