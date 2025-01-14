Michelle Obama Will Skip Trump’s Inauguration Following Absence From Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a When We All Vote rally on October 29, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:18 AM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will reportedly not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, her office announced in a statement on Tuesday, without providing an explanation for her decision.

Advertisement

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement to the Associated Press.

This comes after Michelle was a notable no-show at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week at Washington National Cathedral, with CNN reporting that she had chosen to stay “in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation” instead.

However, the former first lady’s advisers claimed that her absence was due to a scheduling issue.

During the funeral, former President Barack Obama sat next to Trump and the two were spotted laughing and bantering on camera. At one point, failed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was even spotted looking back towards the two men with an annoyed facial expression.

Nevertheless, all other former presidents and their spouses are expected to attend Trump’s January 20th inauguration ceremony, including George W. and Laura Bush, Joe and Jill Biden, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Obamas attended Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017. However, the former first lady’s ill-will towards Trump showed during the 2024 campaign, when Americans saw the husband and wife team campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite saying “When they go low, we go high,” Michelle took digs at Trump’s wealth, his demeanor “around women,” and his “attitude toward minorities.”

“I am asking y’all, from the core of my being, to take our lives seriously,” Mrs. Obama said at a rally for Harris this past fall.

Trump is also known for skipping President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021 along with Melania, after maintaining that the 2020 election was stolen from him. This past 2024 election, voter numbers showed that around 20 million previous voters had not voted in this election, leading to even more suspicion, as a recent Census Bureau report found that population numbers have only risen.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!