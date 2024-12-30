World Population Estimated To Hit 8.09 Billion On New Year’s Day

(Photo via: U.S. Census Bureau)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:44 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

The world’s population is estimated to be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

On Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the world population rose by 71 million (71,178,087 — 0.89%) more people in 2024, estimating that there will be 8.09 billion people on earth on January 1st, 2025.

Nevertheless, the increase this year was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the Census Bureau announced that the population had grown by 75 million people.

In January 2025, it is estimated that “4.2 births and 2.0 deaths” are expected worldwide every second.

The Census Bureau reported that the United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the U.S. population on New Year’s Day will be 341 million.

The U.S. is expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025.

The U.S. population was predicted to grow by one person every 23.2 seconds due to “international migration.” According to the Census Bureau, the U.S. population will grow by one person every 21.2 seconds due to a combination of “births, deaths, and net foreign migration.”

The U.S. population has increased by over 9.7 million people so far in the 2020s, representing a 2.9% growth rate. In the 2010’s it increased by 7.4%s, the lowest since the 1930s.

Census Bureau’s Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the U.S. / world populations.

