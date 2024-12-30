Rep. Massie Opposes, Leads Charge Against Mike Johnson As Speaker Despite Trump Endorsement

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks at a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

4:23 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has revealed that he still plans on refusing to vote for Mike Johnson to stay on as the House Speaker, despite a recent endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.

“On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson. I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another ‘do-over,’” Massie wrote (R-Ky.).

Massie’s refusal to support Johnson follows after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed the current House speaker, urging Republican lawmakers not to “BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY.”

“Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Massie has been an outspoken critic of Johnson (R-La.) for multiple reasons, including partnering “with the Democrats to send money to Ukraine,” which could prove to be significant as the Republican Party has a one-vote majority in the House.

“I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget,” Massie wrote, going on to provide context into his comparison of Ryan and Johnson.

“On January 3rd, 2017 Paul Ryan was elected Speaker by every Republican except me. Ryan went on to offer a fake repeal of ObamaCare, increased spending, backed the deep state, and didn’t fund a wall. Two years later we lost the majority and democrats made a living hell for Trump,” Massie continued.

The speakership vote is slated to take place on January 3rd, 2025, just days before Trump’s election day victory is certified.

Johnson’s leadership as House speaker was recently challenged by other Republican officials as well, including Trump ally Elon Musk, who helped kill a continuing resolution (CR) bill supported by Johnson and Democrats.

Musk characterized the bill as almost “criminal,” as it included unnecessary additions like a pay raise for Congress members and a new football stadium. The massive spending bill, which was soon shot down, included excessive spending, higher pay for Congress members, and special interest giveaways, prompting Musk and Republican lawmakers to rally against it, defying Johnson’s leadership.

Additionally, other Republican lawmakers are also still on the fence regarding potentially voting for Johnson to stay on as House speaker.

“I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp,” wrote Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.).

“I do want to speak [with] the speaker just to see what his plans are, because there are some issues that I think need to be worked out,” added Republican Rep Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

