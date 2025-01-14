Calif: Newsom Announces ‘L.A. 2.0,’ Calls For $2.5B ‘Marshall Plan’ To Rebuild L.A. In New Direction

(L-Overlay) Burned palm trees and debris cover the area in Southern California on January 10, 2025. (Photo by SAHAB ZARIBAF/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

11:17 AM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom says that he is now beginning to focus on developing an “L.A. 2.0” plan following the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas that continue to burn.

“I find that strict compliance with various statutes and regulations specified in this Order would prevent, hinder, or delay the mitigation of the effects of these fires and windstorm conditions,” Newsom stated in an executive order.

In an NBC “Meet the Press” interview, Newsom was questioned whether California will be prepared to host the Olympics, the World Cup, and the Super Bowl in the coming years following the disaster.

Against the backdrop of a neighborhood devastated by fire, Newsom puffed his chest up and proudly stated that he is already “organizing a Marshall Plan” and has a team “looking and reimagining LA 2.0.”

According to Britannica, a “Marshall Plan” references the “April 1948–December 1951 [time in history when a] U.S.-sponsored program [was] designed to rehabilitate the economies of 17 western and southern European countries in order to create stable conditions in which democratic institutions could survive.”

More than $13 billion was spent under the act to restore the economies of Western Europe, attract investors to the area, and boost the U.S. economy by creating a market for American exports.

So, essentially, Newsom is saying that he plans to “build back better” in regards to the areas devastated by the L.A. County fires.

When pressed about the specifics of the new “Marshall Plan,” Newsom stated that he was discussing recovery measures and was working to “galvanize the community” with leaders from the city, civic, corporate, nonprofit, and labor sectors.

“We have got to be thinking three weeks, three months, three years ahead; at the same time, we’re focusing on the immediacy, which is life safety and property,” Newsom told NBC News.

In addition, Newsom is suggesting that California contribute an additional $2.5 billion to support continuing disaster response activities and to accelerate Los Angeles’ recovery. Reopening of schools closed by the fires, additional wildfire preparedness, and rehabilitation and cleanup will allegedly all be supported by the funds.

“California is moving heaven and earth to ensure an expedited and successful recovery and rebuild for all Angelenos,” stated Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast), an ally of Newsom. “This early funding is a down payment that will kickstart the clean-up of neighborhoods and start the process of rebuilding lives. And, we’ll do all of this while investing in legal protections for some of our most vulnerable Californians. Time is of the essence, and we are moving with speed with Governor Newsom and Speaker Rivas to get folks the relief and resources they desperately need right now.”

Newsom further stated that the wildfires will probably rank among the worst disasters in the history of the nation in terms of the expenses incurred, as well as its size and extent.



However, the economic damage was predicted by weather forecasting company AccuWeather to be between $52 and $57 billion in cost. Analysts at JPMorgan predicted that insured losses could amount to $20 billion.



Over 40,300 acres of property in Los Angeles have been devastated by the fires. At least 24 people have perished so far, and over 12,300 structures have been damaged, according to CalFire statistics.

Meanwhile, social media users were angered by Newsom’s remarks, with many posting nearly identical posts stating that the “LA 2.0” announcement “should send chills down the spine of every citizen of Los Angeles.” @GavinNewsom believes that the fires are a chance to expedite his ‘Marshall Plan,'” one X post read.

“This means no single-family zoning, public transit for ALL, equity/climate/DEI agenda,” said another user. “YOU weren’t elected to reimagine ANYTHING. You were elected to keep us safe (failed), manage our taxes responsibly (failed), educate kids (failed)…” stated a third user. “Your term is over, either by resignation or recall. Either way, pack your bags.”

Additionally, the “15-minute city” concept, which calls for most daily essentials and travel to be accessible within a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or public transportation trip, was also brought up by a number of online users.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which took advantage the COVID-19 pandemic era to introduce its own globalist goals, has also promoted the idea of 15-minute metropolises, leading to claims that it is a component of a future global plan.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future,” Klaus Schwab, head of the WEF, said back in 2020.

