Johnson Orders All U.S. Capitol Flags To Raise To ‘Full-Staff’ For Trump Inauguration, Despite Biden’s Flag Directive

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:53 AM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson has ordered for the flags at the U.S. Capitol to fly at their full height during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, Johnson (R-La.) declared that the flags will be flying at their full-staff during the inauguration, despite Biden’s directive to lower the flags as a sort of commemoration to the late Democrat President Jimmy Carter.

“On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of the president-elect,” Johnson said.

“The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter,” he added.

President Joe Biden had ordered for the flags to be half-staffed for 30 days following the passing of Carter, which occurred on December 29th, 2024.

The command for the half-staffed flags apply to the White House, all public buildings, and U.S. military posts.

Many Republican leaders had expressed their annoyance with the fact that the flags would be half-staffed during Trump’s inaugural festivities.

The president-elect himself had also posted on his Truth Social platform in relation to the situation earlier this month, expressing that Democrats were seemingly “giddy” about the implication that the nation would be in mourning due to his second term in office.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

On Monday, flags at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, were raised to full-staff, despite Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) being forced to issue a similar 30-day flag order for Carter. Flags must be at half-staff for 30 days after any former president’s passing, according to federal flag protocol.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) also announced Monday that flags at Lone Star State government outposts would be flown at full-staff in recognition of Trump’s inauguration.

“Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump’s inauguration,” Abbott wrote on X. “While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future.”

Johnson’s order only covers flags at the U.S. Capitol and no other government buildings. Biden’s 30-day command is set to end on January 28th, though Trump can end his order after taking office on January 20th.

