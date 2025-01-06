Luigi Mangione Brought On Harvey Weinstein’s Prison Consultant Craig Rothfeld

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Monday, January 6, 2025

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man suspected of the point blank murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has brought on the same New York prison consultant as disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The consultant, Craig Rothfeld, has now landed two high-profile individuals suspected of criminal activity due to his “extensive first-hand knowledge of the NYC Department of Correction and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision,” according to his website.

Rothfeld was previously convicted of defrauding investors out of $11 million dollars as a former executive at a now-defunct Wall Street trading company.

Following Rothfeld’s release, he later became a top consultant for defendants going through the criminal process, from indictment to sentencing.

Rothfeld isn’t the first high-profile figure Mangione has hired, as he has also brought on lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who is also representing disgraced rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Additionally, Rothfield revealed a sobering conversation he had with Weinstein, who went from wearing suits to shackles after being convicted of multiple sex crimes in New York and California pertaining to his executive position at his production company.

“I’m talking to him about the first 90 days … They’re very dark. They’re very uncomfortable because you’re on buses in handcuffs and leg shackles. You can’t get packages. It’s very scary. What it will be like for him is – you’re powerless,” he stated.

Weinstein was previously held in the notorious Rikers Island jail, where he awaited retrial pertaining to the sex crimes. Weinstein has since been moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan stemming from an “alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” according to his attorney, Imran Ansari.

“It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mangione is facing life in prison stemming from a number of state and federal charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, interstate stalking resulting in death, and one count of discharging a firearm equipped with a silencer.

“Brian Thompson was gunned down in cold blood as he walked down a street in midtown Manhattan. Thompson was allegedly killed just because he held the position of chief executive officer of a health insurance company. As alleged, Luigi Mangione traveled to New York to stalk and shoot Thompson in broad daylight in front of a Manhattan hotel, all in a grossly misguided attempt to broadcast Mangione;s views across the country,” wrote Edward Y. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a statement.

“But this wasn’t a debate, it was murder, and Mangione now faces federal charges. This Office and its law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our commitment to fight violence in whatever form it takes,” he added.

