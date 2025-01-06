National Security Expert Weighs In On Challenges And Concerns Ahead Of Power Transition

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:09 PM – Monday, January 6, 2025
Kamala Harris presided over Congress, certifying Donald Trump’s election win, and now the nation looks to the January 20th transition of power. Retired Special Ops Commander and National Security Expert Glenn Ignazio joins Alicia Summers to reflect on the past and discuss the implications for a safer, stronger America. He highlights the New Orleans terrorist attack, discussing the need for both reactive and proactive national security measures. Glenn also examines the biggest threats, the impact of radicalization, and evaluates Trump’s strongest and weakest national security policies in comparison to Biden’s administration.