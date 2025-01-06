Attorney For Ex-Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Asks Trump For Pardon

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, holds an US flags during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, Florida on July 16, 2021. (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:37 PM – Monday, January 6, 2025

Enrique Tarrio, a former Proud Boys chairman who is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the January 6th, 2021 protest, has asked President-elect Donald Trump for a presidential pardon.

Advertisement

Florida criminal defense attorney Nayib Hassan, who represents Tarrio, wrote in a January 6th letter to Trump that the ex-Proud Boys national chair was targeted by the Biden administration for his political views.

The request also follows after Trump said that he will pardon some of the January 6th protesters after he takes office on January 20th.

The letter described Tarrio as a “young man with an aspiring future ahead of him” who was “portrayed throughout the Government’s case as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization” when Tarrio is “nothing more than a proud American that believes in true conservative values,” Hassan argued.

Hassan also noted that Tarrio was not at the U.S. Capitol on that day, after being ordered out of the city following a previous arrest for burning a stolen Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner, and he accused the Biden administration of prosecuting Tarrio and four other Proud Boys for “expressing their freedom of expression.”

Hassan noted that Tarrio would honor a pardon with the “respect, gratitude and integrity it deserves.” The letter has already been sent to people on Trump’s team, according to the lawyer.

This comes after prosecutors claimed at a trial that Tarrio led the Proud Boys’ efforts to group up and descend “violently” into the Capitol building. Though Tarrio was not at the Capitol that day, several of his “top lieutenants” were in attendance in the crowd of protesters.

Additionally, Proud Boys Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside Tarrio at trial back in 2023.

Over 1,580 defendants have been charged and 1,270 defendants have been convicted in connection with the January 6th demonstration at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s transition team has not responded to Tarrio’s request for a pardon.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!