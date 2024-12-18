Luigi Mangione Charged with Terrorism, First-Degree Murder: Sought to Cause ‘Shock, Attention, Intimidation’

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:00 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been indicted by a New York grand jury on first degree murder and terrorism charges.

Advertisement

Mangione was already facing first degree murder charges pertaining to the December 4th midtown Manhattan slaying of Brian Thompson.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently stated that the murder “was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction.”

“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” Bragg stated. “This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice.”

The grand jury accused Mangione of intending to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping.”

Although a definitive motive has not been established by law enforcement officials, police suspect that Mangione’s contempt towards the healthcare industry clearly played a role.

The response to the killing has shockingly garnered sympathy for Mangione, shifting the conversation towards the perceived predatory and deceitful practices U.S. health insurance companies employ to evade insurance claims.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch responded on Tuesday, stating that “any attempt to rationalize this vile, reckless and offensive to our deeply held principles of justice.”

“We have seen a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder,” she continued. “Social media has erupted with praise for this cowardly attack.”

The words “deny, defend, depose” were found at the scene of the crime, which is a phrase utilized by critics of the health insurance industries to expose the ways in which the industry purportedly evades paying out insurance claims.

Following a five day manhunt, Mangione was arrested after being spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police were able to confiscate a 9mm ghost gun and multiple fake IDs on him. It is unclear why Mangione did not choose to toss the weapon used in the crime.

Additionally, police have been able to obtain Mangione’s “manifesto” detailing why he committed the murder.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” Mangione allegedly wrote. “I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done.”

“Frankly, these parasites had it coming,” Mangione’s alleged manifesto added.

If convicted, Mangione faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!