Argentina’s Javier Milei Set To Attend Trump’s Inauguration 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Argentinian President Javier Milei is planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Milei confirmed that he will be attending Trump’s inauguration in January.

Milei, a Libertarian, is reportedly the first world leader expected to be in Washington, D.C., for the January 20th event, though arrangements are also underway for others to join him as well.

Last week, CBS News reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Trump personally invited to the inauguration, is unlikely to attend.

According to State Department records dating back to 1874, no foreign head of state has attended a U.S. presidential inauguration in at least a century. Typically, U.S. lawmakers, ambassadors, and members of the public attend the ceremony.

Milei, who has only been in office for a year, has promised to remove Argentina’s currency and capital controls by 2025, a move that Trump adviser Arthur Laffer has recommended.

After Trump takes office, Milei has stated that his administration plans to seek a free trade pact with the U.S.

