Law Enforcement Recovers AK-Style Firearm Near Trump’s Golf Course

UNE 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:54 AM – Sunday, September 15, 2024

UPDATE 1:36 P.M: According to law enforcement officials, an AK-style firearm was found at the scene near Trump’s golf course.

The golf course was partially closed while Trump was playing, and agents noticed the person with the firearm a few holes ahead of him, according to officials. Agents fired when the person appeared to push the rifle’s muzzle through the fence line.

According to officials, the individual fled in an SUV and was apprehended by local law enforcement in a nearby county.

UPDATE 12:41 P.M: Initial reports indicated that two people were firing at each other outside the course. However, sources have stated that investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter.

According to sources, the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course and opened fire after seeing what appeared to be a gun barrel.

The man’s motives are currently unknown and he was arrested by local police on the I-95.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” The White House said in a statement.

The Trump campaign has issued a statement announcing that shots were fired near Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida as he was leaving the location. Trump is reported to be safe and unharmed.

According to law enforcement sources, the Secret Service has responded to a shooting outside the West Palm Beach, Florida club as the 45th president was leaving.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director said.

The sources stated that two people had exchanged gunfire outside of the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

Reports have said that the two people were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting the former president.

On July 13th, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring others, including the former president.

