What Is Known About Trump Shooter: Explosives In Car, Bomb Making Materials At Home, Failed To Make Shooting Club In School

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:47 PM – Sunday, July 14, 2024

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the now deceased man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald J. Trump, had explosives inside of his car parked near the Pennsylvania rally.

Sources have confirmed that explosives, including an IED, were found inside of his vehicle that was parked near the rally. It has not been confirmed how many or what explosives were discovered, however, it was reported that more than one was in the vehicle.

The Wall Street Journal reported that bomb technicians were dispatched to the area the shooter was located at after police received reports of multiple suspicious packages.

Law enforcement went to the 20-year-olds home soon after and located bomb-making materials in his house.

According to the Associated Press, it’s believed that Crooks used a firearm that his father purchased at least six months ago. Officials are currently investigating the origin of the gun.

More information regarding Crooks’s upbringing has been released. According to his former classmates, he was a loner who was “relentlessly” bullied.

Jason Kohler, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 with the shooter, said Crooks was known for wearing “hunting” outfits to class.

He has “a few friends” but “didn’t have a full friend group.”

According to the New York Post, Crooks tried out of the rifle team at his high school. His classmate Jameson Murphy explained that the 20-year-old did not make the team as he has a “comically” bad shot.

“He tried out…and was such a comically bad shot he was unable to make the team and left after the first day,” Murphy said.

Murphy recalled that Crooks missed his targets in tryouts by close to 20 feet.

It was also revealed that Crooks made uncomforting gun jokes at school.

“You know, obviously, we’re using guns in a school setting so you need to be very careful in that regard,” his classmate said.

“He made some crass jokes that weren’t appropriate when there are firearms in the school setting,” he continued.

It was not elaborated on what exactly Crooks said.

The FBI has yet to release a motive on why he attempted to assassinate Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

