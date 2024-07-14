The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte Attend Wimbledon 2024 – Day 14 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L) and Princess Charlotte (L) meet ground staff during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:42 PM – Sunday, July 14, 2024

Kate Middleton has returned to public eye as she continues to battle with cancer.

On Sunday, Middleton made an appearance at Wimbledon to watch the Men’s Final Match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Middleton.

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships,” Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.

Last year, Kate Middleton presented both the men’s and women’s singles finalists with their trophies.

This year, she only presented the trophy to the Men’s Single’s repeat-champion Alcaraz, who won the match 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony last month, which was her first major royal event following her March cancer diagnosis announcement.

A few days prior, she had provided her first long status update stating she would be present for the celebration honoring King Charles III, who is also fighting cancer.

