20-Year-Old Identified As Shooter In Trump Assassination Attempt 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:36 AM – Sunday, July 14, 2024

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the person who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Crooks fired a shot at Trump from a rooftop perch about 130 yards away. The bullet struck the upper portion of Trump’s right ear as the former president was addressing the crowd in advance of next week’s Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

According to the agency, Crooks was shot to death, and one attendee was killed in the incident. Two other attendees were also hurt. The victims’ identities are still unknown.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

In 2022, Crooks received his diploma from Bethel Park High School and was one of the students from the school to receive a $500 National Math and Science Initiative “star award.”

According to Fox News Digital, Crooks would have turned 21 in September. None of the following were listed: no bankruptcies, liens, or foreclosures; no reported criminal or traffic citations.

Voting records show that Crooks was a registered Republican, but because of his age, he only took part in the state election on November 8th, 2022.

The FBI has stated that it will continue its investigation into Crooks and any other information it can obtain.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI,” the statement continued.

According to reports, he had made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office.

