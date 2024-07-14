Former Fire Chief Identified As Trump Sniper Victim

A member of the Trump campaign and members of the crowd are seen at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:22 AM – Sunday, July 14, 2024

The man killed at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally has been identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.

His daughter, Allyson Comperatore, explained in a now deleted social media post that “yesterday time stopped” when the shooting occurred. She called her father a “real-life superhero” and explained that he “quickly threw” her and her mother to the ground and “shielded my body from the bullet that came at [them].”

“He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us,” she wrote on Facebook. “He lost a selfless, loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be a day the changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than 24 hours ago.”

Corey Comperatore is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Trump campaign has created a GoFundMe page, raising money for the shooting victims. As of Sunday morning, it has raised more than $1.4 million.

The assassination attempt against 45th President Trump left the president wounded and two spectators injured in addition to killing Comperatore.

The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. According to reports, he used an AR-15 rifle during the attack.

