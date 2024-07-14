Former Fire Chief Identified As Trump Sniper Victim

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
10:22 AM – Sunday, July 14, 2024
The man killed at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally has been identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.
His daughter, Allyson Comperatore, explained in a now deleted social media post that “yesterday time stopped” when the shooting occurred. She called her father a “real-life superhero” and explained that he “quickly threw” her and her mother to the ground and “shielded my body from the bullet that came at [them].”
“He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us,” she wrote on Facebook. “He lost a selfless, loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be a day the changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than 24 hours ago.”
Corey Comperatore is survived by his wife and two daughters.
The Trump campaign has created a GoFundMe page, raising money for the shooting victims. As of Sunday morning, it has raised more than $1.4 million.
The assassination attempt against 45th President Trump left the president wounded and two spectators injured in addition to killing Comperatore.
The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. According to reports, he used an AR-15 rifle during the attack.
