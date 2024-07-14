Trump Campaign Launches GoFundMe For Victims Of Pa. Rally Shooting

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:04 AM – Sunday, July 14, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Pennsylvania rally shooting and their families.

In an effort to raise awareness of the GoFundMe and encourage contributions toward the $1 million target, the Trump campaign made the link public on social media.

Senior Advisor to President Trump Lynne Patton encouraged social media users to donate by sharing a link to her Instagram story.

The page, which was launched by Meredith O’Rourke, Trump’s campaign national finance director, reads: “President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has donated $30,000 to the link and said he believes “God intervened” during the shooting.

He went on to address Americans and implore them, no matter whom they are voting for, to come together.

“This is unacceptable in the United States of America,” he said. He added that in the U.S., Americans are provided the right to free speech and open debate and should exercise their First Amendment rights versus carrying out violent attacks.

Former presidential candidate Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) and his wife have donated $2,500 to the fund, and musician Kid Rock donated $50,000.

Ivanka Trump and her husband donated $10,000 to the cause, and Ben Shapiro contributed $15,000.

The GoFundMe page has exceeded $1.4 million in donations, and it continues to rise.

The victim who was killed in the shooting has been identified as Corey Comperatore.

