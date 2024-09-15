Biden, Harris Respond To Assassination Attempt On Trump

JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Sunday, September 15, 2024

Shortly after former President Donald Trump was declared “safe” following shots fired near his vicinity, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the incident.

The White House released a statement saying both the President and Vice President were “relieved to know that he is safe.”

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said in a statement.

In a statement on X, Harris condemned the incident stating she is glad that he is safe and that “violence has no place in America.”

On Sunday, police detained a suspect in Martin County and discovered an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro “which he was going to take pictures with” by the fence of Trump’s golf course.

The Trump campaign later issued a statement announcing that he was safe and unharmed.

