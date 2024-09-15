FBI Holds Briefing Following A Second Assassination Attempt On Trump 

(Photo via; FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:48 PM – Sunday, September 15, 2024

A briefing was held following “what appears to be a second assassination attempt” on former President Donald Trump.

Authorities stated that a witness had told them they saw “a guy running out in the bushes,” following the sight of an AK-47 muzzle through the fence line a few holes ahead from the 45th president.

Police detained the suspect in Martin County and discovered an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro “which he was going to take pictures with” by the fence.

“We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect,” Palm Beach officials said.

“We got a little bit more work to do on it, but as we usually do, as soon as we decide that we’re going to book him into the county jail and the charges that he’s going to be booked into, we’ll get those to you, and we’ll get a picture of them, and we’ll get you his background,” they added.

Jeffrey B Veltri, special FBI agent in charge of the Miami Field Office, stated that they need the public to avoid the area for the time being.

“What we need right now is for the public to avoid the area around the golf course. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners.”

The Secret Service said that luckily, Trump was “between 3 and 500 yards away from the suspect.”

“But with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s not a long distance,” officials said.

When asked how this incident was allowed to happen, Palm Beach officials said that it happened outside of where the president was, however, the “Secret Service did exactly what they should have done.”

“So when somebody gets into the shrubbery, they’re pretty much outside and at this level that [Donald Trump] is at right now, he’s not the sitting president. If he was, we would have this entire golf course surrounded. But because he’s not, security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible,” they stated.

“So I would imagine that the next time he comes to the golf course, there will probably be a little bit more people around the perimeter, but the Secret Service did exactly what they should have done. They provided exactly what the protection should have been, and their agents did a fantastic job,” they continued.

Trump released a statement following the incident, letting the public know he was safe and thanking everyone for their support.

