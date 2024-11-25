Judge Dismisses Election Interference Case Against Trump

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan (L), pays respect to the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor as she lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on December 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2:39 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

A judge has granted a request by Special Counsel Jack Smith to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump’s election interference case.

On Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote the dismissal of the case in a one-page order.

Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.

“For the reasons set forth in the accompanying Opinion, ECF No. 282, the Government’s Motion to Dismiss, ECF No. 281, is hereby GRANTED, and the Superseding Indictment, ECF No. 226, is hereby DISMISSED without prejudice,” Chutkan wrote.

Earlier on Monday, Smith officially announced that he would be dropping his election interference case against Trump. Smith filed a six-page motion that states he had asked Chutkan to throw out the case ahead of Trump’s impending inauguration.

“The (Justice) Department’s position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated,” Smith wrote in a six-page filing. “This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.”

Earlier this month, Trump had also warned that he would fire Smith once he was back in office.

Smith charged Trump with four felonies in the case, alleging that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence throughout the whole process.

