The Essential Defense of Private Property Rights: A Cornerstone of American Liberty Under Siege

OAN Commentary by: Charlie Kolean

Monday, November 25, 2024

In the United States, the sanctity of private property is not merely a policy preference—it is a foundational principle woven into the very fabric of our nation’s Constitution. Our founding fathers, in their infinite wisdom, embedded the protection of private property into the Bill of Rights, ensuring it against unlawful search and seizure and safeguarding the privacy and sanctity of our homes against any undue intrusion. This bedrock principle has stood as a bulwark of individual liberty, yet today, it faces unprecedented threats that require urgent and decisive action from conservatives at every level of government.

The threat is pervasive and insidious, encroaching upon the freedoms our patriots fought valiantly to establish. Around us, the evidence of this siege is blatant—from eminent domain abuses that strip citizens of their legacies for corporate gain, to burdensome regulations that prevent homeowners from making decisions about their own properties. We see an alarming trend in local and state governments stretching their reach into private lives, dictating everything from the color of a mailbox to the type of vegetation permissible in a front yard. This creeping overreach undermines the essence of personal freedom and economic liberty that private property rights are meant to protect.

Moreover, the assault on private property extends beyond mere regulatory overreach; it represents a deeper ideological shift that seeks to erode the individual rights in favor of collective governance. Property rights are the foundation of capitalism and individual prosperity, ensuring that every American has the opportunity to build, to create, and to own a piece of the American Dream. Yet, under the guise of progressivism, there are those who would see this cornerstone dismantled, replaced with a system where property is increasingly controlled by the state and where personal achievements are sacrificed at the altar of governmental oversight.

Conservatives must stand united against these infringements. It is imperative that our representatives in government, steadfast in their conservative principles, reaffirm their commitment to protecting private property rights. This entails not only legislating against overreaching governmental powers but also actively rolling back the regulations that choke economic freedom. We must advocate for policies that enhance the property owner’s control over their own property, resist the temptations of zoning laws that favor big business over individual homeowners, and ensure that our courts remain guardians of constitutional sanctity against any form of governmental overreach.

