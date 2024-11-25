Resentencing For Menendez Brothers Delayed To January, Judge Announces

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

3:08 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

A California judge has delayed the resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in a Monday ruling, as the two killer brothers appeared in public for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Menendez brothers, who were convicted of gunning down their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989 will now have to wait until at least January 31, 2025, before they will find out if their life sentences will be reduced to 50 years to life. The brothers are currently serving life without parole.

The reduction would give them a chance at parole after serving 30 years behind bars, Fox 11 reported.

The two brothers showed up via video feed before the LA County Superior Court for a status conference in which Judge Michael Jesic rescheduled the hearing, which had been planned for December 11th.

Family members gathered in support of the two, some of whom publicly called for their release in October.

The brothers’ attorney Mark Geragos also asked the judge to downgrade their charge from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, for which they have already served three times the maximum sentence, Fox 11 added.

This comes after LA County district attorney George Gascon recently recommended the sentence reduction, saying that the brothers had been on “a journey of redemption and rehabilitation” and had “paid their debt to society” since the brutal killing of their parents.

At the time, Erik and Lyle were 19 and 23, when they bought shotguns and put several rounds into their parents Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez and Jose Menendez, a wealthy music executive, as they watched TV in their home.

The pair were given life sentences without the possibility of parole, but the DA ended up looking at the case again after one of the Menendez’s brothers claims resurfaced stating that their father had sexually abused them as kids. This included a hand-written letter by Erik Menendez to a cousin describing the abuse.

Although Gascón has seemed sympathetic to their case, sources close to the DA said Gascón’s recommendation to reduce their sentences was a desperate attempt to save his struggling re-election campaign.

Additionally, the brothers also asked Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) to get involved, which at first seemed possible, but he held off after Gascón lost his re-election bid earlier this month.

For now, the brothers will have to continue to wait to learn their fates.

