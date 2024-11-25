Rand Paul Slams Denver Mayor For Threatening To Oppose Trump’s Deportation Campaign

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks against the federal omnibus spending legislation for FY 2023 that at a news conference (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:15 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul warned Denver Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston that he could be removed from his post should he attempt to block President-elect Donald Trump’s mass illegal immigrant deportation campaign.

Johnston (D-Colo.) has recently vowed to defy Trump and uphold the city’s “sanctuary” status, which prevents state and city officials from cooperating with ICE agents.

Johnston also stated that he plans on utilizing local police force and Denver residents to keep federal authorities out.

“More than us having [Denver Police] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Johnston warned.

“It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them,” he continued, referencing Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen square protests.

Despite Johnston’s claim, “concealing or harboring unauthorized aliens, encouraging or inducing unauthorized aliens to enter the United States, and engaging in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting any of the preceding acts,” is still illegal under Subsection 1324(a)(1)(i)-(v) of federal law, prompting Paul to respond.

“I would say that the mayor of Denver, if he’s going to resist federal law – which, there’s a long-standing history of the supremacy of federal law – he’s going to resist that, it will go all the way to the Supreme Court,” Rand Paul said on Sunday.

“And I would suspect that he would be removed from office,” he added.

Paul added that he was unsure whether Johnston would face criminal charges for failing to comply. However, he stated that he was certain that Johnston “will lose.”

“People need to realize that what he is … offering is a form of insurrection, where states resist the federal government,” Paul stated. “Most people objected to that and rejected that long ago.”

“So, I think the mayor of Denver is on the wrong side of history, and really, I think will face legal ramifications if he doesn’t obey the federal law,” he added.

Trump’s appointed border czar, Thomas “Tom” Homan, has made his messaging clear regarding mass deportation.

“If they’re not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job,” Homan stated.

Additionally, Homan expressed that he believes some sanctuary cities and states would still work with Trump’s administration, but rather, “behind the scenes,” in order to not prompt protests and riots organized by their Democrat residents.

“They’re not going to say it, but with all the alien crime and the young women being sexually assaulted and murdered, some sheriffs have been coming forward with us behind the scenes,” he stated.

“We have a mandate. I think the American people just gave President Trump a mandate. That’s why he’s elected – to secure the border, save lives and deport people, especially national security threats and public safety threats. So if you’re not going to help us, step aside, but don’t get in our way, because there will be consequences,” he added.

