John McAfee ‘Comes Back To Life’ To Promote Memecoin On X, With Users Claiming Account Was Hacked Despite Widow’s Message

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous anti-virus company, speaks during the China Internet Security Conference in Beijing on August 16, 2016. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP) (Photo by FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:18 AM – Friday, January 24, 2025

It appears that the deceased creator of McAfee Antivirus Software, John McAfee, or rather, his own personal X account, has resurfaced “from the grave.”

Advertisement

McAfee was a Libertarian tech mogul who unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party nomination for president of the United States in 2016 and in 2020.

He was found dead by alleged suicide in a Spanish prison on June, 23, 2021 — while awaiting extradition to the United States.

However, prior to his “suicide” in a Spanish prison, McAfee asserted in a previous interview with Countere Magazine that he would eventually be murdered. The antivirus creator also posted on social media, saying: “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.” McAfee was referring to a fresh tattoo on his arm that read “$WHACKD.”

Social media users have also posted a number of theories pertaining to McAfee.

Nevertheless, his @officialmcafee X account resumed posting on Wednesday night.

The McAfee Antivirus founder’s X account hadn’t been entirely idle since his passing, to be fair. His widow, Janice McAfee, had been posting and retweeting things related to John from other users on his account, which had over a million followers.

However, McAfee’s personal account claimed that he was “back” in the first post since November of last year from @officialmcafee.



This time, in the form of “AI,” in order to release information about a new memecoin – prompting X users to declare that the account had been hacked.

“I’m back with AIntivirus. An AI version of myself,” @officialmcafee’s post stated. “You didn’t think I would miss this cycle did you?”

The current cryptocurrency cycle, which has witnessed a surge in the popularity of memecoins due to President Trump’s recent introduction of his own $TRUMP token, is referenced in McAfee’s X count.

There has been a lot of speculation on X that McAfee’s account might have been compromised. To allay any worries, @officialmcafee published another post after the initial one.

“John’s account has not been hacked,” the account stated. “This is the real deal.”

On Thursday morning, Janice, McAfee’s widow, uploaded a video to her own X account. Her video was reposted by McAfee’s account and it maintained that the @officialmcafee’s “resurrection” post was authentic.



According to Janice, the memecoin is a genuine cryptocurrency token that she developed in order to “honor John’s legacy.”

Nevertheless, not everyone was persuaded that Janice McAfee’s intentions were wholly moral, despite the account’s claims.

Prior to his passing, McAfee was well-versed in bitcoin. In addition to the tax evasion accusations that led to McAfee’s initial imprisonment, he was also charged with fraud and money laundering related to cryptocurrency.

Before he passed away, McAfee reportedly lost a large portion of his $100 million net worth. In 2023, his widow also claimed that McAfee left her no money since he abruptly passed away without a will or estate.

DISCLAIMER: One America News (OAN) does not endorse any cryptocurrency, including the “AIntivirus” cryptocoin, nor does it advise its readers or viewers to engage in the purchase of any specific digital assets.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!