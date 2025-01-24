Putin: The Russia-Ukraine War Wouldn’t Have Happened If 2020 Election Wasn’t ‘Stolen’ From Trump

(Photo by JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:42 AM – Friday, January 24, 2025

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war would have never transpired if the 2020 U.S. presidential election was not “stolen” from President Donald Trump.

“I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president, if his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then perhaps there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022,” Putin stated.

“He is not only a smart person, but a pragmatic person,” Putin continued, regarding Trump. “As for the issue of negotiations… we have always said, and I want to emphasize this once again, that we are ready for these negotiations on Ukrainian issues.”

The nearly three-year war, which was backed by the Biden administration and is still supported by other Western allies, has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of men.

Putin’s comments also follow President Trump’s outspoken calls for peace negotiations between the two warring nations.

“Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous war! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” Trump wrote in a recent Truth Social post.

“Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL’,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, at least on the surface, Zelenskyy has appeared hopeful that a peace deal will be completed under the new Trump administration as well.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelensky stated, adding that Ukraine “must do everything so that this war ends [this] year, ends through diplomatic means.”

Prior peace talks were intentionally blocked by the Biden administration and its Western allies, according to Russia’s former Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

“Had it not been for the US pressure on those whom they installed at the head of Ukraine, this situation would have not happened, even the Ukrainian leaders themselves were ready for signing a peace treaty and gave Russia written proposals that we, in principle, approved,” Patrushev stated at the beginning of the war in 2022.

The two sides were reportedly able to reach a framework for a tentative deal at the end of 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, which prompted the then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, on behalf of the Biden administration — demanding that Zelenskyy halt all negotiations.

“This happened only because the United States had put pressure on them and said that no negotiations must be held,” Patrushev added.

