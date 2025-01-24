Trump Revokes Security Detail For Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:33 AM – Friday, January 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has removed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail. This comes after the president stated that government officials should not have infinite security.

“When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off. And you know, you can’t have them forever. So, I think it’s very standard,” Trump told reporters in North Carolina. “They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too… I can give them some good numbers of very good security people,”” Trump continued. “Fauci made a lot of money. They all did.”

In addition to cutting Fauci’s taxpayer-funded security detail, Trump has removed the security details for former national security advisor John Bolton, former State Department official Brian Hook and for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

