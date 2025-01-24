Rep. Ilhan Omar Criticizes Democrats Attending Trump’s Inauguration After Labeling Him A ‘Threat To Democracy’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a news conference marking the 6th anniversary of the Trump administration’s Executive Order 13769, also known as the Muslim ban, outside the U.S. Capitol on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:09 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025

Minnesota Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar recently called out Democrat politicians who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities after previously labeling him a “threat to democracy.”

Advertisement

“People are more upset at performers/artists attending Trump’s inaugural events but not upset at all the politicians who told them he was a ‘threat to democracy’ going to these events are not serious,” Omar (D-Minn.) wrote in an X post.

“Performers at least know they are there to perform and get paid, but these politicians who ran their mouth for 4 yrs and are now willing to be there and clap for him, that’s who they should be mad at. They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them,” she continued.

“Also, no one should ask people who are performers/artists to be loyal to a party because that’s what dictatorships do. In a free country like ours, people should be able to support any party they want without having their livelihood compromised,” Omar added.

Multiple high-ranking Democrat figures, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, characterized Trump as a “threat to democracy,” while still allowing the transfer of power to the incoming president.

Omar continued to speak out against members of her party in a Thursday interview on CNN with host Kaitlan Collins, while bashing Trump for refusing to attend Biden’s 2020 inauguration.

“They didn’t have the decency to invite the Bidens to the White House. And so, just the level of indignity that they’d shown and disrespect to tradition to me said no one should show him dignity and respect,” she stated.

Collins then asked Omar if she believes Biden should have been absent from the swearing-in ceremony, which Omar responded by stating that Biden was a “patriot” for attending — despite previous quarrels with Trump.

“President Biden has always been a real American, a patriot. And I think the fact that he did not have a peaceful transition, and it was challenging for him, [he] wanted to show the American people how to do it and remind them,” she continued.

Omar later explained that although she believed there were some exceptions within the Democrat party, “the mass number of people that showed up that really didn’t have a reason to be there, um… to me it sends the wrong message.”

“That message is that this person that we told you is like going to destroy our democracy and is currently in the process of dismantling everything we hold dear – I’m going to sit here and congratulate him and pat him on the back and clap for him – that’s not a good message,” Omar added. “I just do not understand why they would attend.”

Additionally, Omar highlighted her concerns regarding the climate, economy, and she criticized Trump’s executive orders related to illegal immigration in the Wednesday statement.

“At a time when global strife, economic uncertainty, and the climate crisis are fueling unprecedented levels of forced migration, it is beyond shameful the president has turned our back on those suffering from global catastrophe. This inhumane decision will have dangerous ripple effects around the world,” she wrote.

“Untold numbers of people around the world are hoping, praying, and counting on the United States to live up to the promise of being a country that welcomes them to a land of peace and opportunity. As a refugee, I am grateful I got the opportunity to have a second chance at life,” the statement added.

Omar has previously characterized Trump as an “existential threat to our democracy.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!