Hunter Biden Surrenders D.C. Law License, Avoiding Disbarment Proceedings

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:40 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Due to his criminal history, Hunter Biden has agreed to revoke his license to practice law in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Hunter was previously convicted on three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to the Department of Justice. He was also convicted of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.

Nevertheless, his father, former President Joe Biden, pardoned him in December 2024 — despite the fact that the former Democrat president had vowed not to pardon him numerous times prior.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice,” Biden stated at the time.

The decision by Joe Biden’s son was made public this week in a series of filings by the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility, which is in charge of attorney discipline actions.

By voluntarily accepting disbarment, Hunter avoided potentially drawn-out legal proceedings on whether his two previous criminal convictions necessitated the loss of his law license.

He was found guilty of lying on a gun-purchase form about his drug use and possessing a firearm while under the influence of illegal narcotics. He also entered a guilty plea to tax evasion and other tax offenses in September.

According to what its members claimed was “standard procedure,” the board kept the specifics of Hunter’s decision under wraps.

The board suggested that his voluntary disbarment be accepted by the D.C. Court of Appeals — which has the last word on all attorney discipline cases.

In the beginning of March this year, 55-year-old Hunter conveyed through a court filing that he was a struggling artist, attributing his financial hardships to a lack of art sales and the January L.A. fires — hitting him hard following the departure of his father, former President Joe Biden, from the White House.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!