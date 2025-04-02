Millions Of Americans Remain Without ‘Real ID’ As May 7 Deadline Approaches

Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:58 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

With the May 7th deadline approaching, millions of Americans have still not obtained a “Real ID,” which is required for boarding flights or accessing federal facilities.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, after a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

“Beginning May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years and older that plans to fly domestically or visit certain Federal facilities will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification. The Act’s prohibitions do not affect other uses of driver’s licenses or identification cards unrelated to official purposes as defined in the Act,” according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 61.2% of IDs and driver’s licenses will meet the standard by the deadline, as Americans seeking the Real ID must obtain an appointment at a DMV. Americans must provide multiple documents that include one’s full name, date of birth, and Social Security number — among other items.

“Everybody is responsible for presenting the proper travel documents when they come to the checkpoint,” stated TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha.

Mancha went on to explain that despite the May 7th deadline, “there’s going to be a phased approach of enforcement, but people may experience travel delays.”

Despite the requirement to board an airplane, TSA will alternatively accept a U.S. passport or a military ID.

Real IDs are not needed to drive, vote, or apply for federal benefits.

Meanwhile, the deadline has generated a mass rush to DMVs across the nation — as Americans scramble to stay compliant for air travel.

In one instance in Miami-Dade county, Florida, scalpers were discovered to be hoarding free DMV appointments for individuals looking to upgrade to the Real ID — selling the appointment slots for up to $250.

