President Trump Signs Sweeping Reciprocal Tariffs: ‘Liberation Day Is Here’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump announced additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

6:00 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs while speaking from the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday.

A 10% baseline minimum for all countries will go into effect on Friday, April 4th.

Trump previously announced that April 2nd, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day that American industry was born and America’s destiny was “reclaimed.”

The 47th president gave an example of the calculated rates chosen for specific countries, starting with China’s 67% tariff on the U.S., including currency manipulation and trade barriers.

“So 67%… We’re going to be charging a discounted reciprocal tariff of 34%. I think, in other words, they charge us we charge them less, so how could anybody be upset? They will be because we never charge anybody anything but now we’re gonna charge. European Union (EU) they’re very tough, very very tough traders. You know you think of EU, very friendly, they rip us off it’s so sad to see. It’s so pathetic. 39% we’re gonna charge them 20%, so we’re charging them essentially half.”

Trump emphasized that it is time to “make America wealthy again.”

