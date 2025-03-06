Hunter Biden Claims Financial Struggles, Blames Drop In Art Sales And L.A. Fires In Legal Filing

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on from the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Freedom ceremony on January 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Biden is awarding 19 recipients with the nation’s highest civilian honor. President Biden is awarding 19 recipients with the nation’s highest civilian honor. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:10 PM – Thursday, March 6, 2025

55-year-old Hunter Biden has conveyed through a court filing that he is a struggling artist, attributing his financial hardships to a lack of art sales and the January L.A. fires — hitting him hard following the departure of his father, former President Joe Biden, from the White House.

Advertisement

In a recent court filing obtained by the press, the former first son urged a federal judge to withdraw the laptop hacking lawsuit he filed against a former White House adviser, claiming he is millions of dollars in debt as no one is purchasing his artwork.

Hunter also reportedly lost his property due to the historic fires in Los Angeles.

The troubled former first son claimed that since December 2023, he has only been able to sell one piece of art. His portfolio consists primarily of vibrant abstract paintings that have been likened to hotel room art.

During former President Biden’s campaign and the first several years of his administration, Hunter earned almost $1.5 million.

“In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000,” Hunter Biden’s attorneys said.

His 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things” had a sharp decline in sales as well, going from 3,200 copies over six months in mid-2023 to barely 1,100 copies in the next six months, according to his lawyers.

The former first son expressed his shock at the lack of interest in his work.

“Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened,” Hunter explained.

Biden, a self-taught artist who began painting while undergoing treatment for his drug addiction, received a pardon from Joe during the final days of his father’s presidency.

He filed a motion in federal court in California on Wednesday, claiming that the financial hardship is keeping him from pursuing the lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler.

According to the document, Biden’s financial difficulties were only “made worse” by the January fires in the Pacific Palisades, which rendered the Malibu property he rents “unlivable,” in his own words.

“Like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live,” he further claimed in the motion. “While I was aware that my financial position had significantly deteriorated over time, it was not until the past month that I realized I had to take drastic actions to alleviate this situation.”

A source who spoke to the press during the fires also claimed that the fires destroyed a cache of Hunter’s artwork that was kept in storage close to the Pacific Palisades residence of Hunter’s lawyer Kevin Morris.

According to the New York Times, Morris has spent more than $6.5 million to help Hunter.

“[Hunter] has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range,” the lawyers continued.

In 2023, Hunter initially sued Ziegler for allegedly gaining unauthorized access to and disseminating the humiliating photos and videos on his notorious laptop — on Ziegler’s nonprofit website Marco Polo.

Much of Hunter’s laptop data has been made public on Ziegler’s website in the years since The New York Post originally made the device public in 2020. Ziegler was an advisor to President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, during his last administration.

Ziegler and others are accused in the lawsuit of violating data laws and computer fraud by gaining access to “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” on the laptop.

“Hunter wants to cry uncle. We are OPPOSING that. We want our attorney’s fees to be paid, for Hunter to cease lying about us and me, and just generally to shut the f–k up,” Ziegler stated. “This is an abuse of the legal system. It can’t stand. Our tiny nonprofit had to scrape together legal fees for nearly 2 years to deal with this Peter Pan like manchild.”

In addition, Hunter is involved in another lawsuit against John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a former Delaware computer repair business, for the initial exposure of his laptop data. In the most recent filing, Hunter stated that he was evaluating each of his ongoing lawsuits “case-by-case to allocate my limited resources.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!