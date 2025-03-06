Trump Pauses Tariffs On Canada And Mexico, Pressures For Action On Migrants And Fentanyl

U.S. President Donald speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on March 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed a series of executive orders, including, lifting 25% tariffs for all goods compliant under USMCA trade agreement, terminating the security clearances of those who work at the law firm Perkins Coie, combating drug trafficking at the northern border and announced a $20 billion investment by shipping giant CMA CGM for U.S. infrastructure and jobs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:25 PM – Thursday, March 6, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed executive actions that pause tariffs for one month on imports that are subject to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

An estimated 38% of imports from Canada and 50% from Mexico are subject to the USMCA agreement, and will now not have to face the 25% tariff Trump implemented on Tuesday until April 2nd.

This comes after Trump held a discussion on Thursday with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and negotiated between Canadian and Trump administration officials.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, after a phone conversation with the Mexican president.

He said the tariffs would be delayed until April 2nd. The USMCA is the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated by Trump during his first term, that makes the three North American countries a free trade zone.

“I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump added. “Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!”

In response, Sheinbaum thanked Trump for a “respectful” discussion about the tariffs he put in place.

The Mexican president said that “virtually all” of Mexico’s trade with the United States is included in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“Practically all the trade we have with the United States is within the Mexico, United States, Canada Agreement. There is a part that has to do with rules of origin, but everything is practically within the trade agreement,” Sheinbaum said at a news conference Thursday.

Trump had imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada after he stated that both neighboring countries failed to meet his demands of cracking down on the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants coming into the U.S.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

