‘House In Turmoil’: 10 Democrats Join GOP To Censure Al Green

12:48 PM – Thursday, March 6, 2025

House lawmakers have voted to censure Texas Democrat Representative Al Green, after he was thrown out of President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night — for ongoing disruptive behavior.

A “censure” is a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote.

On Thursday, 10 Democrats joined Republicans in voting 224-198 in favor of the measure. Green himself voted ‘present,” along with first-term Representative Shomari Figures, (D-Ala.).

“Al Green’s childish outburst exposed the chaos and dysfunction within the Democrat party since President Trump’s overwhelming win in November and his success in office thus far. It is not surprising 198 Democrats refused to support Green’s censure given their history of radical, inflammatory rhetoric fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), told Fox News.

However, before the formal censure could be read out to Green, Democrats disrupted the House Floor proceedings by grouping up with the Texas Democrat and singing “We shall overcome.”

As a result, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), was forced to call the House into a recess after failing multiple times to stop the protests.

However, the fireworks didn’t stop there.

Afterwards, multiple Democrats, including “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), engaged in a heated exchange with Republicans.

The 10 Democrats who voted to censure Green are Reps. Ed Case, (D-Hawaii); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), Jim Himes (D-Conn.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), and Ami Bera (D-Calif.).

Republicans had rushed to introduce competing resolutions to censure Green on Wednesday, as three separate texts were drafted within hours of each other.

Additionally, the House Freedom Caucus looked to make good on a threat to censure any Democrats who protested Trump’s speech, and Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas) made his own censure resolution against Green that received over 30 House GOP co-sponsors.

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse deemed his resolution as “privileged” on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon, which is a method to force House leaders to take up a bill within two legislative days.

The Texas Republican told Fox News Digital after the vote: “President Trump’s address to Congress Was not a debate or a forum; he was invited by the speaker to outline his agenda for the American people. The actions by my colleague from Texas broke the rules of decorum in the House, and he must be held accountable.”

A bid by House Democrats to block the resolution from getting a vote failed on Wednesday. Green himself voted “present.”

Throughout the president’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Democrats engaged in both silent and vocal acts to show disapproval toward Trump.

The silent acts included holding up black paddle signs with messaging intended to condemn President Trump, Elon Musk, and Trump administration policies — prompting mockery from social media users and left-wing talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert and Symone Sanders-Townsend.

Democrats were also heavily criticized for not standing up to applaud when Trump designated 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent — since his family said that he had always wanted to be a cop when he grew up.

Meanwhile, Johnson publicly challenged Democrats to vote with Republicans in favor of the censure on Thursday.

“Despite my repeated warnings, he refused to cease his antics, and I was forced to remove him from the chamber,” Johnson posted on X. “He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy. Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort.”

In response, Green stood by his actions on Wednesday.

“I heard the speaker when he said that I should cease. I did not, and I did not with intentionality. It was not done out of a burst of emotion,” Green asserted, attempting to paint himself as a virtuous social justice advocate. “I think that on some questions, questions of conscience, you have to be willing to suffer the consequences. And I have said I will. I will suffer whatever the consequences are, because I don’t believe that in the richest country in the world, people should be without good healthcare.”

The United States is the 9th richest country in the world, according to 2024 data by Global Finance.

