Jobless Claims Data Mixed: Dale Smothers Weighs In On Economic Impact

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:33 PM – Thursday, March 6, 2025
The latest jobless claims data is out, and while the headlines may try to spin it in different directions, the reality is more complicated. Initial claims came in lower than expected, which sounds great, but continuing claims ticked up, meaning more people are still relying on unemployment benefits. Before jumping to conclusions about a recession, it’s important to consider that inflation is still a concern, tariffs are increasing, and the Trump administration is focused on bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. All of this has an impact on jobs, paychecks, and the prices consumers pay at the store. Dale Smothers, President and CEO of R-D-S Wealth Management joins Alicia Summers to offer insights on these complex issues