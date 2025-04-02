Dad Arrested For Leaving His Young Kids Alone At McDonald’s To Attend Job Interview, Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Sets Him Up A GoFundMe

B| A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) F| (Photo via: Augusta Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:22 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

UPDATE- 04/02/2025- 6:03 p.m. PT: Following a flurry of requests from regional and national media, Richmond County officials issued a second comprehensive report on Wednesday that included more information about their inquiry. The report stated that the father was not actually seeking employment at the time the children were at McDonald’s. Earlier that day, however, he had been looking for work.

5:22 p.m.- A Georgia father has been arrested after leaving his three young children unattended at a McDonald’s, in order to “go to” a nearby “interview.”

According to reports, Chris Louis, 24, allegedly walked with his three kids from his apartment to a McDonald’s in Augusta just before 4:30 p.m. on March 22nd.

The Augusta Press reported that the children – ages 1, 6 and 10 – were in the play area attached to the dining room of the restaurant.

The outlet also reported that a worried customer had told police that Louis was seen leaving the joint, and that he returned shortly after — to check on his kids before leaving again.

Nevertheless, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the restaurant and stayed with the unaccompanied minors until their father returned.

Louis returned to McDonald’s shortly before 6:20 p.m., where police questioned him for leaving his children alone in public.

Louis, who does not own a car, told police that he left his children behind because he did not want them to walk back to his house while he attended an interview, according to the outlet.

Police continued to wait inside with Louis until the children’s mother arrived to take the children home.

He was arrested and charged with depriving a minor.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had reportedly heard of Louis’ arrest and decided to set up a GoFundMe for him.

“Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc,” Brown wrote on GoFundMe.

“Chris was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help,” Brown wrote on X.

Brown donated $1,000 himself and noted that he will ensure the money goes directly to Louis.

