‘He’s a Warrior:’ GOP Congress Members Back Gaetz For AG

US Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

12:33 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Many of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s colleagues in the House of Representative support President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to nominate Gaetz as attorney general in his upcoming administration.

Advertisement

Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) says the Senate should confirm Gaetz because the American people voted for change.

“I think that the senators should try the best they can to go along with President Trump’s nominees because the American people spoke loud and clear,” Comer told One America News. “They want Washington D.C. disrupted,” Comer continued. “They want the swamp drained. And I think Matt Gaetz could certainly do that.”

Congressman Brian Babin (R-Texas) says the country needs someone like Gaetz, who will change the trajectory the country is moving in.

“This country has been going downhill for four long years under the woke policies of the Biden administration,” Babin said. “We need some folks in there that will shake up the forest a little bit and I think Mr. Gaetz might be just one of those that can do this.”

Congressman Ben Cline (R-Va.) explained that Gaetz knows exactly how to fix the Justice Department.

“He is a warrior against the weaponization of the Justice Department and the lawfare that’s been waged by the Biden administration,” Cline argued. “So, he knows exactly what has to happen to the Justice Department to fix it.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!