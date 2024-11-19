Georgia Court Cancels Arguments In Trump’s Appeal To Disqualify Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during the final arguments in her disqualification hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by ALEX SLITZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Georgia Court of Appeals has canceled a hearing in President-elect Donald Trump’s appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification case.

Advertisement

Initially, oral arguments were scheduled to start on December 5th, but they have now been canceled until further notice.

“The oral argument scheduled to take place on December 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. is hereby canceled until further order of this Court,” the one-line order from the court said.

The court did not give any explanation as to why the hearing was canceled.

Trump is seeking to remove Willis from the case due to her romantic relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to help her manage the 2020 election interference case against Trump.

Although Willis was rebuked in March by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee for a “tremendous lapse in judgment,” the judge still shockingly allowed Willis to continue working on the case as long as Wade withdrew.

Wade left the case on the same day.

“This finding is by no means an indication that the Court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing. Rather, it is the undersigned’s opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices even repeatedly and it is the trial court’s duty to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law properly brought before it,” he added.

However, Trump has continuously argued that Willis and Wade’s secret relationship was a conflict of interest in her role, as she was paying Wade six figures and benefiting from travel arrangements that the two had together. Willis also made it clear previously that she is a critic of Trump.

In August, Trump and 18 other individuals were indicted on charges of allegedly engaging in an extensive plot to unlawfully reverse his narrow defeat to Democrat candidate Joe Biden in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The defendants were all accused of breaking Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!