Ted Cruz: Goal Of UN Draft Resolution Against Israel Is Weakening Incoming Trump Admin, GOP Congress

12:51 PM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Biden administration has not commented on how it will vote on a purported anti-Israel resolution that Algeria, a Muslim country, is pushing to seemingly stop the Jewish State’s fight of self-defense against Hamas, only hours before the UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on it.

The late Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Abba Eban, once remarked, “If Algeria introduced a (UN) resolution declaring that the earth was flat and that Israel had flattened it, it would pass by a vote of 164 to 13 with 26 abstentions.”

Several politicians, including a prominent Republican U.S. senator, are now perplexed and outraged by the planned resolution.

“This resolution is just one of several assaults on Israel being planned at the United Nations, meant to preemptively and permanently undermine the incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). “I will work with my Republican colleagues and with President Trump to take whatever steps are necessary to undo these measures, including fundamentally reevaluating our relationship with the UN and the Palestinians, broadly cutting aid, imposing sanctions on specific officials responsible for those measures, and countering governments and NGOs pushing or implementing them,” he added.

In order to return the hostages to their families after more than 400 days in captivity, a deal must be reached as soon as possible, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The U.S. Mission to the UN did not respond to inquiries for comment.

The pending draft resolution was not mentioned in U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s statements at the world body on Monday.

However, she did note, “The United States has exercised leadership and resolve in pursuing clear objectives: end the war in Gaza—end the war in Gaza by securing the release of hostages, while surging aid to Palestinians, who did not start and cannot end this conflict. Avoid a broader regional war while forcefully countering Iran’s terrorist proxies and destabilizing activities and demonstrating an ironclad, unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security.”

Anne Bayefsky, a professor and director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, had this to say.

“Allies of Hamas are licking their chops at the prospect of the outgoing Biden administration refusing to veto an Israel-bashing resolution scheduled for adoption at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.” She claimed, “For weeks, the United States has been busy massaging the terms of a draft, leaked to news outlets Al Jazeera and Al-Arabiya.” “The UN-U.S. operation is to pretend it’s all about humanitarianism, when it is exactly the opposite. It guarantees to prolong the war and the suffering of the hostages and ignore the actual root causes: Iran, antisemitism, and the illegal denial of Israel’s right of self-defense. If adopted, it would be the fifth Security Council resolution President Biden has allowed to pass since Oct. 7 that doesn’t even condemn Hamas,” she added.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, similarly criticized the draft resolution.

“Any resolution that does not condition the cease-fire on the release of the hostages means abandoning the 101 hostages to the hell of the terrorist monsters,” Danon said. “The decision being promoted in this Council only strengthens Hamas and terrorism and abandons the hostages. We cannot allow the UN to tie the hands of the State of Israel from protecting its citizens, and we will not stop fighting until we return all the kidnapped men and women home.”

