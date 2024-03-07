GOP Rebuttal: The American Dream has Turned Into a Nightmare

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) speaks at a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on December 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. T(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:00 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Alabama Senator, Katie Britt, criticized Joe Biden and his economy during the Republican’s rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Britt (R-Ala.) delivered her party’s address following Biden’s fiery speech from her house. She began her remarks addressing an issue many voters on both party lines worry about, the president’s age and his decades long political career.

When referencing his speech that concluded minutes prior to hers beginning, she said it was “the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I’ve been alive.”

“One thing was clear: President Biden just doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch. Under his Administration, families are worse off,” she said. “Our communities are less safe, and our country is less secure.”

Britt mentioned the “American Dream” many times in her speech and how under the Biden administration it is gone.

“To think what the American Dream can do across just one generation, in just one lifetime, is truly breathtaking. But right now, the American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families.”

The youngest Republican elected to the U.S. Senate focused heavily on immigration and the border crisis.

She referred to Laken Riley, the nursing student who was alledgley killed by an illegal immigrant in Georgia. Britt acknowledged that Biden finally said her name, but stated that he refused to accept any blame for her death.

“Just think about Laken Riley. In my neighboring state of Georgia, this beautiful, 22-year-old nursing student went out on a jog one morning. But she never got the opportunity to return home,” she said. “She was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers President Biden chose to release into our homeland. That could’ve been my daughter. It could’ve been yours.”

“Mr. President, enough is enough,” she continued. “Innocent Americans are dying. And you only have yourself to blame. Fulfill your oath of office. Reverse your policies. End this crisis. And stop the suffering.”

Britt said Biden’s failures didn’t stop at the border. She then turned to rising costs and the poor economy.

“Hardworking families are struggling to make ends meet today. And with soaring mortgage rates and sky-high childcare costs, they’re also struggling to plan for tomorrow. The American people are scraping by while the President proudly proclaims Bidenomics is working! Bless his heart. We know better,” she said.

She then focused on the issue of crime. The Republican touched on increased crime rates that have been ignored by the left as they have been calling to defunded the police while coddling criminals.

“For years, the left has coddled criminals and defunded the police – all while letting repeat offenders walk free,” she said. “The result is tragic but foreseeable—from our small towns to America’s most iconic city streets, life is getting more and more dangerous.”

She then criticized Biden for making the United States “a punchline on the world stage” for the way he has handled our enemies and our allies.

“Where I’m from, your word is your bond. But for three years, this President has demonstrated that America’s word doesn’t mean what it used to. From abandoning allies in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan … to desperately pushing another dangerous deal with Iran, President Biden has failed. We’ve become a nation in retreat. And the enemies of freedom see an opportunity,” she said.

“Right now, our Commander in Chief is not in command. The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader. America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are the cornerstones of a great nation,” she added.

She ended the rebuttal by stating that the country is at “a crossroads.”

“There is no doubt we’re at a crossroads. We all feel it,” she said. “But here’s the good news: we the People are still in the driver’s seat. We get to decide whether our future will grow brighter, or whether we settle for an America in decline.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!