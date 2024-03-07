George Santos Makes Another Bid for Congress

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) attends U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden’s last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:00 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

George Santos, the former New York Representative who was expelled from the House last year, has announced that he will run again for Congress.

However, this time he will run in New York’s 1st congressional district.

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1,” Santos wrote on X. “I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country.”

Santos will be challenging Representative Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.). The two have been at odds for months. A day prior to his expulsion from Congress, Santos referred to LaLota as a “meathead.”

“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like Nick LaLota,” Santos said in a post on X. “He is a willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain.”

The New York primary election is on June 25th. Currently, there are no Republican challengers to LaLota.

Santos’s announcement comes after he made a surprise appearance at the Capitol to watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. This was his first time in the chamber since he was expelled from Congress.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

