Education Sec. Miguel Cardona Is The ‘Designated Survivor’

US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (R) on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

7:20 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 2024’s designated survivor.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Cardona was taken to an undisclosed location, away from the Capitol, during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Having a designated survivor has been a tradition since 1981.

Every year a top government official is chosen to act as the designated survivor. If a catastrophic event was to occur during the address, and the officials next in line to take the presidency were unable to fill the position, the designated survivor would become president.

Currently, Cardona is fifteenth in the presidential line of succession. He first became the secretary of education in March 2021.

There is no protocol as to who is chosen to be the designated survivor. In 2022 Biden chose Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, while in 2021, he chose Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!