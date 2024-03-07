Katie Britt, Youngest GOP Woman Elected To Senate, To Deliver Rebuttal To Biden’s SOTU Address

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) listens during a news conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held the news conference to speak about the southern border and the need for more money for its security to be included in upcoming government funding legislation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

42-year-old Alabama Senator Katie Britt will be delivering the Republican’s party response to Joe Biden’s State of The Union Address.

On Thursday night, the State of the Union address will be presented by Biden and the GOP rebuttal will be done by the youngest Republican elected in Britt (R-Ala.).

According to parts of her script that were released ahead of the response, Britt will bring up points on immigration and the border as well as the state of the economy, crime and safety issues.

“The true, unvarnished State of our Union begins and ends with this: Our families are hurting,” the senator is expected to say. “Our country can do better.”

Fellow Republicans are excited to hear what Britt will bring to the table.

“She’s young, female and full of energy — opposite of everything Joe Biden is,” said Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a fellow member of the Senate GOP’s freshman class. “The contrast between the two, it’s so different.”

“You’re going to hear ‘Sleepy Joe’ try to read a speech, and you’re going to hear Katie Britt deliver a speech,” he added.

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stated that he and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) put in a recommendation for Britt to deliver the rebuttal because they believe she can be “particularly effective:” in making good points against the president.

“Senator Katie Britt is an unapologetic optimist, and as one of our nation’s youngest Senators, she’s wasted no time becoming a leading voice in the fight to secure a stronger American future and leave years of Washington Democrats’ failures behind,” McConnell added in the statement.

Additionally, Britt was elected in 2022, after she became the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. Britt has received Donald Trump’s endorsement. She succeeded retiring Republican Senator Richard Shelby, whom she previously served as chief of staff.

